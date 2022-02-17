Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 20728282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 91,651 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,453,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

