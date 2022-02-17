DIA (DIA) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. DIA has a market capitalization of $70.71 million and $156.58 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00107760 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

