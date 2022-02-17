Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $1.78 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $16,464.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001496 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,665,183 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.