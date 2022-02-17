Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.46.
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.