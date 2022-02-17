Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.