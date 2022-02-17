DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
