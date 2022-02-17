Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $188,147.87 and $67.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,809.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.40 or 0.07134179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00287441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.10 or 0.00772132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00403979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00216632 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,420,311 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.