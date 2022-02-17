DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOCN opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 139,623 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

