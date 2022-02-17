Dimecoin Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00131849 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

