Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,762 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $88,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.96 and a one year high of $144.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.