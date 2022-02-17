Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 302,504 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Alliance Data Systems worth $88,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

ADS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

