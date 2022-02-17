Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Teck Resources worth $88,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

