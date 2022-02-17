Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $81,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

