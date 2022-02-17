Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of RLI worth $88,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

