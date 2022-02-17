Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.98 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Bruker worth $82,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,590,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.