Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.74 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of Myriad Genetics worth $86,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,878,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

