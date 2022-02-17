Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.21 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.01% of Cavco Industries worth $87,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.80. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

