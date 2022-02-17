Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of JetBlue Airways worth $88,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.12.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

