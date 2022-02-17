Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,392 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Landstar System worth $84,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
LSTR opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.
Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
