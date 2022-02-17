Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 817,485 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Performance Food Group worth $87,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

