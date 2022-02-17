Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,247 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.98% of Alamo Group worth $82,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group stock opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

