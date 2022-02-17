Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.79% of Wingstop worth $87,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Shares of WING stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

