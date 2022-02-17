Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

DFUS opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

