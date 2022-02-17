Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Shifra Kolsky Sells 800 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DFS traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.