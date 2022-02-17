Discovery (DISCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 312,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Discovery by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,422,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Discovery by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Discovery by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

