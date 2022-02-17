Discovery (DISCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

