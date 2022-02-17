Discovery (DISCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 493,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 567,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

