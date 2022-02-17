Ditto (DITTO) Price Up 20.2% This Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1,638.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

