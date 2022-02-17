DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DLHC stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.20.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DLH will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

