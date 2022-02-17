DODO Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. DODO has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and $34.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107705 BTC.

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

