Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.10

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.