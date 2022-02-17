Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,005.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $360,367.75 and approximately $4,005.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

