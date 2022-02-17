DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

DKNG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 269,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,605,670. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

