DRDGOLD Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1328 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

DRDGOLD has raised its dividend payment by 1,166.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DRDGOLD has a payout ratio of 134.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.5%.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 231,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,356. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 691.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.