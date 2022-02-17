DRIFE (DRF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $140,050.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107112 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,145,954 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

