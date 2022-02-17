Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,511 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.89% of Dril-Quip worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.