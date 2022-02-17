Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Hits $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.