Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 600 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00.
Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 226,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,755. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
