Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance Sells 543 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE DUOL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
