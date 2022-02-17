Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance Sells 543 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DUOL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

