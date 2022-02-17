DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KTF opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.