Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $14,374.95 and approximately $70,278.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

