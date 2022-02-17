Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 2,676 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,021. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

