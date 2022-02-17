Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 720,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $140.25. 290,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $119.73 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.