Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 280,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

In other news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50. Insiders acquired a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $44,050 over the last quarter.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

