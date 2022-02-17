Eaton Vance Management Acquires 419 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $318.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.33, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

