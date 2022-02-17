Eaton Vance Management Has $10.97 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

