Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,524 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

