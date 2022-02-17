Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CNC stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

