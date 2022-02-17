eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $302.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00286712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

