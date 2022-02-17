eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $25.62 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,981,967,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

